Route 1 Fitness Celebrates National Fitness Day with Free InBody Assessments

By Steph Shackel
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:57 BST
In celebration of National Fitness Day, Route 1 Fitness, a specialist semi-private coaching gym in Crawley, is encouraging the local community in West Sussex to kick-start their fitness journeys with a special offer! On September 18th, the local gym is offering ten FREE InBody assessments, available to anyone who wants to take a deeper look and improve their health and wellness.

What is an InBody Assessment?

The InBody assessment provides a detailed analysis of your body composition, including muscle mass, fat percentage, and overall health markers. This information is key to setting realistic fitness goals and tracking progress accurately. It’s the perfect way to understand where you stand today and how to achieve your personal fitness goals.

How to Book Your Free Slot

Route 1 Fitness Gym in Crawleyplaceholder image
Route 1 Fitness Gym in Crawley

Route 1 Fitness has only ten slots available, so act fast to secure your spot! Simply call the gym on 07500 444292 or visit their website and message them the phrase ‘INBODY’ with your enquiry.

Celebrate National Fitness Day by taking that first step toward a healthier, stronger you with Route 1 Fitness!

Website: www.route1.fitness

Social Channels: @route1fitness

Related topics:Fitness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice