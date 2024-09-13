Route 1 Fitness Celebrates National Fitness Day with Free InBody Assessments
What is an InBody Assessment?
The InBody assessment provides a detailed analysis of your body composition, including muscle mass, fat percentage, and overall health markers. This information is key to setting realistic fitness goals and tracking progress accurately. It’s the perfect way to understand where you stand today and how to achieve your personal fitness goals.
How to Book Your Free Slot
Route 1 Fitness has only ten slots available, so act fast to secure your spot! Simply call the gym on 07500 444292 or visit their website and message them the phrase ‘INBODY’ with your enquiry.
Celebrate National Fitness Day by taking that first step toward a healthier, stronger you with Route 1 Fitness!
Website: www.route1.fitness
Social Channels: @route1fitness
