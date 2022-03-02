RSPB offer outdoor classrooms this spring

Learning outside the classroom is known to build children’s confidence, inspire curiosity in nature and benefit their mental and physical wellbeing, and RSPB Pulborough Brooks is excited to offer unique learning experiences outside the classroom.

Anna Allum, RSPB visitor experience manager, said: “We’re so excited to welcome back school trips to RSPB Pulborough Brooks this coming spring and summer. We can’t wait to help pupils discover the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer. We feel that school trips are an essential part of education and can have great learning benefits for pupils.

“The reserve is bursting with exciting nature spectacles during these seasons. April and May are wonderful for birds singing, nesting and then raising a family and the reserve’s ponds are teeming with life. In the summer months pupils can enjoy fantastic butterflies and dragonflies on a minibeast hunt. Schools could event book a trip both seasons to experience the magical seasonal shifts on the reserve.”

RSPB Pulborough Brooks nature reserve invite schools to discover the nature blooming on site this spring and summer

Nature-based sessions are on offer for primary and early years, secondary KS3 and KS4, and A-level students as RSPB specialists will help pupils explore nature.

RSPB Pulborough Brooks has been awarded the Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, ensuring high quality learning experiences.

To find out more, visit bit.ly/RSPBSchoolTrip

