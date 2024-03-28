Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offer Eastbourne date

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (contributed pic)

Tickets from £32.50. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Channelling the authentic spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

“Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have been performing for over 24 years and they’re in a class of their own when it comes to reproducing the work of one of the most beloved and influential musical acts of the last half century. Rumours formed in Liverpool back in 1999 and have received huge acclaim for their sensitive and accurate performances which feature a huge variety of the band’s iconic back catalogue.

“2022 was a difficult year for Fleetwood Mac fans with the tragic loss of the indomitable keyboard player, singer and songwriter Christine McVie. In this production her legacy is celebrated in a sensitive and considered manner. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the iconic sound of Fleetwood Mac performed live by a truly faithful tribute band who are performing at the top of their game. Stevie Nicks was recently announced as headliner at BST at Hyde Park this summer but we can assure you it will be easier getting tickets for this show than that!”

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Sunday, March 31 at 7.30pm.

Also coming up, two bands have been confirmed for the evening sessions of Beer & Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne this year. The three-day festival – taking place a week earlier than originally planned – is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 17-19 on the Western Lawns on Eastbourne seafront. Tickets to Beer & Cider by the Sea (May 17-19) and Eastbourne Beer Festival (October 3-5) are both available to book online at www.EastbourneBeerFestivals.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Fat Freddie & The Queens, an Eastbourne-based Queen tribute band, will take to the stage on Friday evening launching the first session of the festival. The band’s performances are frequently sold out and their return to Beer & Cider by the Sea means tickets are selling fast.

“On Saturday night, East Sussex based The Morph Ska 6 will be sure to get festival-goers on the dance floor with a fast-paced, high-energy performance dedicated to Ska and Two Tone. With fine ales, craft beers and cask ciders to enjoy, all kept in the best cellar conditions, plus bottled beers, wines, cocktails and gins, the 2024 mouthwatering extravaganza promises to be bigger and better than ever and all washed down with a superb line-up of entertainment. CAMRA volunteers will be on hand over the three days to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage, and there’s plenty of seating and a warm welcome guaranteed.”