Rural Past Times show promises insight and fun

By Sophie HeadContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rural Past Times is a family friendly show and this year will be the 12th annual show. It's a working weekend with areas for Working Tractors, Stationary engines, Steam Engines, Wood demonstrations, tractor and trailer rides and live music, just to mention a few.

The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries.

The monies raised will be shared amongst a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local.

Last year we gave away a record amount of £8,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fun filled working weekend perfect for the whole family!A fun filled working weekend perfect for the whole family!
A fun filled working weekend perfect for the whole family!

A show with something for everyone, trade stands, children’s rides, large variety of catering, beer tent with live music all day and evening, fun dog show, ploughing field, army vehicles, heavy horses, commercial vehicles, classic cars, horticulture and much much more!

The show is in Horn's Cross, between Broad Oak and Northiam on the B2165 on the 10th and 11th August 10-5pm.

Follow us on our social media accounts or go to the website for more information.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.