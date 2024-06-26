Rural Past Times show promises insight and fun
The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries.
The monies raised will be shared amongst a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local.
Last year we gave away a record amount of £8,000.
A show with something for everyone, trade stands, children’s rides, large variety of catering, beer tent with live music all day and evening, fun dog show, ploughing field, army vehicles, heavy horses, commercial vehicles, classic cars, horticulture and much much more!
The show is in Horn's Cross, between Broad Oak and Northiam on the B2165 on the 10th and 11th August 10-5pm.
