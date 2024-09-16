Save The Children events coming up in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An autumn treble with a difference offers three Chichester city-centred events/initiatives raising funds and/or awareness for Save The Children.

Setting the scene will be a Chichester library display – a flight of wildlife photos up the stairs (Sept 16-19); the dozen West Sussex nature images are also appearing in a 2025 calendar; and then on Saturday, October 19 at 7.30pm at Christ Church, off South Street, there will be The Magic of Music, a music and words concert, with a retiring collection for STC.

Local STC organiser Linda Savage said: “The need for donations for our acutely stretched resources just never lets up. Chichester has a tradition of generosity so we are optimistic that the wonderful pictures by Brian (Henham) and the concert planned by Terry (Timblick) will give us a timely boost. We have a Christmas fair at the Fishbourne Centre on November 23 and hope our 2024 activities will bring newcomers to our fundraising team.”

Brian’s tiny garden, near the theatre, is the main inspiration for his photos. He explained: “Our mix of flowers, plants, trees and water attracts birds, butterflies and a host of other gaudy insects. I just have to be ready to shoot on sight. I’ve accumulated thousands of images, some though from across the county. I’ve a network of contacts so any time the call comes – ‘Quick! We’ve got a special creature for your collection’ - with luck, it’s another image for the database.”

Jonathan Barry (contributed pic)

Calendar contacts: Linda Savage 07765 048590 linda.savage [email protected]; Judy Clark 01243 787798 [email protected] (free local deliveries), Terry Timblick 01243 537812 [email protected] (free local deliveries).

The concert promises bird verses by Richard Williamson, the Observer’s late renowned columnist, quips, quotations and a quiz on music. Three performers are central. Mezzo-soprano Rebecca Grove, a Selsey Chamber Choir member, with a nod to tutor Susan Legg (head of voice at Chi Uni), says her evening’s repertoire will include Schubert’s Ode to Music, Purcell’s If music be the food of love, Novello’s Waltz of my heart and Quilter’s music When Soft Voices Die. Pianist Ed Martin, who began keyboard life as a four-year-old taught by a blind organist in St Ives, has provided piano and occasional organ accompaniments since the age of 11 and is part of Christ Church’s regular music team. His party piece will be a five-minute improvisation blindfolded.

Sussex-born bass Jonathan Barry studied at the Guildhall School of Music and later went to Italy, beginning his professional career in Naples. He joined Naples’ Teatro di San Carlo Opera chorus. He said: “From 1986 to 2008 I had the good fortune to be on the same stage as some of the greatest singers of the period.” He has two solos lined up, and those Italian days will be the theme of a mini-interview. STC merchandise will be on sale, including the calendar (£10, p&p £3).