Sci-fi folk horror blend from Emsworth author P J George

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emsworth author Peter George – who writes as P J George – is in print with Over As Much Land through Pegasus Publishers, promising a sci-fi folk horror blend.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter, aged 54, explains: “The idea stems from my interest in 60s and 70s UFO and occult culture. These were popular and mainstream topics of the time and it seemed to be the first time they made their way into mainstream culture. The main books of this period that inspired my book include Passport to Magonia by Jacques Vallee, UFO contact from Itibi-Ra Cancer Planet Mission by Ludwig F Pallmann, The Occult by Colin Wilson and The Black Art by Rollo Ahmed. One of the book’s characters is named Rollo after Mr Ahmed. Horror films as well as what is variously termed British acid or psych folk of this period have also been a big influence, especially a folk group from the Isle of Wight called Shide and Acorn and their song Girl of the Cosmos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The book is a sci-fi folk horror blend. It concerns the return of the main character to the village of his childhood. He moves into a recently-built housing estate on the edge of the village but the estate has another purpose besides housing. The setting of the book is very loosely based on the two villages of Emsworth and Westbourne but on a scaled-down version. I think the book reflects the current developer trend of building housing on the edges of such villages and Emsworth has a number of them – I live in one myself – so do Westbourne, Rowland’s Castle and Petersfield and there are probably more throughout the area. The estate in the book is a focal point for the book’s themes and action, these being returning to childhood haunts in adulthood and the changing nature of reality according to whatever belief system you do or don’t subscribe to. The action in the book concerns other dimensions and those who seek to enter ours or control their fellow species...

“I hope the book will appeal to people who read horror or sci-fi novels and also to others that may want to try something different. I tried to keep clear of the traditional horror tropes and set the book in daylight. The characters although hopefully likeable and sympathetic are also not really typical, they drink too much, indulge in drug taking and are feckless and lazy. Anyone who has moved to one of these new housing developments should also read the book as you never know what could happen. There may be more to that snag list than you think!

P J George (contributed pic)

“I guess the whole starting point and inspiration is linked to two things. I lived in London for nine years before moving back to Emsworth. My wife and I and our two sons moved into a new house on an estate in Emsworth on the border with Westbourne, the estate had a recreation field between it and Westbourne which I used to run round then I extended my runs into Hollybank Woods then past Stansted House. So the geography of the book is based on the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second thing that really got me thinking about the book was encountering some graffiti. We were on a family walk along a rural track when we came to a subway underneath a motorway. The graffiti seemed to me to have an occult quality to it. It looked so incongruous in this setting.”