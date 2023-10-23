BREAKING
Scream Murder kids Halloween activity at Hastings True Crime Museum

What was a fun Halloween Party has turned into a murder investigation. . . Who did it? The Police need your detective skills to uncover the Halloween party killer!
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:22 BST
The body of Party Host, Patrick, was found Murdered at the Museum Halloween Party. Inspect the Crime Scene, examine the evidence, listen to the statements of the five suspects, and uncover the killer! Your efforts may come with a reward!

Suitable for all ages, this free fun family activity runs at The True CRIME Museum from

Saturday 21st October – Tuesday 31st October from 10am-5pm daily.

Admission prices apply. Last admission time is approx. 4pm.

