Screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce is Brighton Festival 2024 guest director

Frank Cottrell-Boyce (contributed pic)

Frank is a critically-acclaimed author and screenwriter known for Millions, 24 Hour Party People and latest novel The Wonder Brothers. Previous guest directors have included Anish Kapoor, Kae Tempest, Lemn Sissay and Laurie Anderson. The festival will take place from May 4-26 and will be a celebration of music, theatre, dance, art, film, literature, debate, outdoor and community events in venues and locations across Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

Frank Cottrell-Boyce said: “What a thrill and what a challenge to be asked to help put together Brighton Festival 2024. In the 70s Keith Waterhouse famously said ‘Without putting your finger on it, you always get the feeling that Brighton is up to something.’ In 2024 I’m hoping that Brighton is up FOR something – for everything. Brighton’s a special place with its love of liberty, style and the salty sea. Unlike nearly everywhere else in Britain, Brighton seems to look to the future. That spring in Brighton’s elegant step is hope. If we can celebrate that for a few days then maybe we can spread a little seaside illumination over the rest of the land.”

Andrew Comben, chief executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, added: “When we look for a guest director of Brighton Festival we think about an artist who matches the eclecticism and open spirit of Brighton, is a brilliant collaborator with other artists and someone who naturally delights in the explosion of creativity that the festival brings. There are few artists who fit that description better than Frank Cottrell-Boyce. His work speaks to children and adults alike, and for many of us he helped to define our nation at its best with the London Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2012. We are thrilled to be working with his inspiration and infectious curiosity and can’t wait to present the 2024 Brighton Festival programme.”