Sculpture show at Lewes gallery

Claire Hoskin (contributed pic)

Finish offers an exhibition of sculpture by Claire Hoskin at the Star Brewery Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes from Saturday, June 29-Sunday, July 7.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “Claire Hoskin’s work is inspired by objects from the Pitt Rivers Museum which houses the University of Oxford’s anthropological collection.

“The collection is chiefly formed of what the founder, Augustus Pitt Rivers, called ‘common objects’ and is mainly concerned with objects of function and utility. Using his theory of the Evolution of Design, the process of development and improvement in design and making over time, the museum illustrates humanity’s inventiveness and skill in continuing to deal with life’s challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Using drawing and collage as a process of abstraction, the original artefacts are evolved into small-scale mixed media sculptural pieces. The sculptures are made using predominantly natural and repurposed materials to reflect the nature of the objects that inspired them and the resourcefulness of their creators. Each piece’s title is the museum’s accession number used to identify the original artefact to acknowledge its connection to the work and skill of the largely unknown or unnamed maker. Visitors to the gallery will be able to use a QR code to search the museum’s online database to learn more about the objects that inspired each sculpture.

“Claire is originally from Bristol but now lives in Lewes. She studied on the University of Brighton’s BA (Hons) wood, metal, ceramics, plastics course which focused on 3D design and craft. She has been a keen maker since she was allowed to use scissors as a child and now works in photography, sculpture, textiles and collage.

“Due to her craft background, the sculptures are made to a high-quality finish which is reflected in the exhibition’s title. The work is friendly and often playful and is made using carved wood, metal, reclaimed plastics and textiles.”