Seal Bay Resort set to host Kite Festival

Seal Bay Resort will be hosting its own Kite Festival this month.

The resort is set to host the festival on June 18 to June 19 and will be packed full of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors will be able to see spectacular kite flying displays of all kinds, LED kites lighting the night sky and be able to get top tips on how to fly your kite.

One of the people behind the display is Dave Mitchell from the Bognor Regis Kite Fliers who was keen to explain why kite flying is not just for the kids!

Dave has been flying kites for 28 years and first founded the Bognor Regis Kite fliers, a Sussex based UK Kite group, seven years ago as a result of the success of the very first Bognor Regis Kite Festival held in October 2015.

This is now an annual event in Bognor Regis held each August Bank Holiday.

The group now consists of 80 members who have an array of experience over many years and are members of other groups from all corners of the UK such as the Avon, Kent, Northern Kite Group, Essex, Brighton and Midland Kite Fliers.

Dave and his colleagues have experience in flying much more extravagant fliers such as sports dual line kites, power kites, quad line kites, competing with sports kites, and giant inflatable single line show kites all of which give the wow factor!

Dave said: “Sadly UK kite festivals have dropped drastically over the last ten or so years so a lot of our group travel abroad to attend the international festivals. They’ve had amazing experiences in the likes of San Francisco, Niagara Falls Kite Festival, South Korea, India, Nigeria, Canada just to name a few. So, if you get ‘kite flying bug’ there’s more out there for you to explore!”