Seascape unveiled: Brighton i360 elevates sky bar experience
Drawing inspiration from the maritime legends of the 1700s and 1800s, Seascape invites guests to immerse themselves in Brighton’s rich nautical heritage as they enjoy handcrafted cocktails among breathtaking views of the city and the sea.
Katie Lewis, Head of Operations at Brighton i360 describes the new venture, saying: “Brighton is a vibrant city that offers a variety of drink spots. However, Seascape is for those that are seeking a more exclusive and unique experience.
"There is a distinctive twist with Seascape to the traditional pod journey that we offer, where guests will be immersed in an atmosphere that captures the essence of the sea and Brighton’s rich maritime heritage. Our talented and trained mixologists will also meticulously craft each cocktail with a touch of theatrical flair.”
To celebrate the unveil of Seascape, the i360 hosted a launch event on Friday, May 31. The launch party featured an array of cocktails that were expertly crafted by Seascape’s talented mixologists, who dazzled guests with their flair and creativity. Attendees were also treated to delectable canapés inspired by coastal cuisine, adding a culinary dimension to the maritime-themed party.
Guests were treated to feats of illusion by a magician, as well as a cabaret dancer who gracefully waved silk fans among the guests, which adding to the immersive ambiance of Seascape.
“At Brighton i360, we are constantly seeking new ways to elevate the visitor experience,” Katie continues. “With the launch of Seascape, we aim to offer guests something special and unique.
“The cocktail menu is inspired by the sea. From classic cocktails with a twist to curated mixtures made with locally sourced spirits and wines, there's something for everyone. The drinks are then adorned with elaborate garnishes that add a touch of theatre.”
Located 12,530ft above the seafloor, Seascape offers panoramic views of Brighton and the surrounding coastline which provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening.