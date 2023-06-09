Second UK Truffle Festival to take place at Plumpton Racecourse - early bird tickets available

The second Truffle Festival to be held in the UK. Last year it was an incredibly diverse festival to be held on the south coast. Truffles, wild food and a truffle hound competition!

Truffle Festival 2023

Melissa Waddingham and Ben Sweet, the co-founders of the UK Truffle Festival, are delighted to announce this year’s Truffle Festival and Truffle Dog Championships will be returning to Plumpton Racecourse on Saturday November 11 2023. The inaugural event last year was a huge success, with a sold-out crowd of 500 attendees.

This year a main part of the event includes a truffle hound competition of varying categories Bronze, Silver and Gold according to skill; the winner of Gold gets the main prize of a certificate which is recognised within the industry for future work. We only had two categories last year but as it was so popular we added a bronze level to include more novices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa said: “Everything under the canopy of truffle that we can muster to have at our event will be included from scientific and fun truffle talks, other light-hearted dog shows and a, have a go truffle arena. There will be truffle food demos and wild food catering available to satisfy your hunger and curiosity. We always aim to have interesting and unique stands, selling woodland and fungi related items such as fresh truffles, inoculated trees, mushrooms, tinctures, local game and truffle cheeses, dog accessories, hunting tools and much much more.”

Most Popular

Purchasing TicketsOnce you've registered and confirmed your email address, you will receive a special access code 24 hours before they go on-sale on the 14th July. Plus you'll receive exciting festival updates and important information.

Here's how it works:Subscribe to the UK Truffle Festival email list at trufflefestival.co.uk

Look out for your special access code which will be emailed 24-hours prior to the ticket release on 15th July at 10am by the festival team.Visit our ticket website below and enter your access code during the ticket purchase process.https://www.tickettailor.com/events/uktrufflefestival/919132

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Select and purchase your desired Early-Bird tickets hassle-free.

Please note that quantities of Early-Bird tickets are limited, so act swiftly to secure yours. If they sell out quickly, don't worry! The main round of tickets will be available when these are gone.

Here are the important details:

Early-Bird Tickets: Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16

General Tickets: Available after Super Early-Bird has sold out