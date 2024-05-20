Secret comedy night returns to Worthing

Tom Ward performing at February's event (contributed pic)

Covert Comedy returns to The Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, on Thursday, May 23 for another round of “brilliant comedy.”

The laughs will be provided by a secret line-up, formed of “TV’s very best comedians.” “Think Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle,” says spokeswoman Rachel Hodgson.

“Previous acts include Maisie Adam, Alasdair Beckett-King and Tom Ward.

“The event is being held in association with 3 Word Group and The Charmandean. All funds raised will go to My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for your local NHS hospitals across Sussex. They raise funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike.”

Previous headliner Maisie Adam, said: “It’s incredibly important to support causes like this. It’s vital to have the hospitals we have in the best state they can possibly be in, and that relies on brilliant charities like My University Hospitals Sussex. It was a wonderful evening for a wonderful charity – a real pleasure.”

Tickets are £15 on www.myuhsussex.org/covert-comedy. Parental discretion advised. The show is recommended for ages 16+ with respect to potentially adult content.

The charity’s mission is to enhance the care and experience of everyone who comes through the doors of the hospitals.