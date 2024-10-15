Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Third Moon Women are a 400+ strong group who come from the local area. They are bringing sedition back to Hastings!

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings has a rich history when it comes to the Sufferagette Movement.

The organisation "Third Moon Women is an organisaton for self identifying women predominantly in the perimonopause to post menopause stage of life. We celebrate and explore all the gifts and empowerment this stage of life has to offer. We run many creative, nourishing an empowering workshops, gatherings and retreats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our upcoming event is going to be exciting! We are inviting you (all genders) to come to The Stade Hall, Hastings on Saturday 2nd November from 10 -3pm to enjoy a day of sedition! There is no entry fee but you will find donation pots dotted around. The day will include conversations around the "She-pot" teapot, crafts, stalls, music, presentations by local historians, participative discussion on historic and modern Seitious Femmes, our own wall of fame to write down the names of women who inspire us, a very serious Steampunk Tea Duel officiated by none other than Queen Victoria! We also encourage you to bring a plain T.shirt or a pair of pants to have seditious printed messages and images emblazened upon them for the bargain price of £3 a go.

A Seditious Tea Party Invitation! Saturday 2nd November at The Stade Hall, Hastings from 10am -3pm. Free event

There will be a big tea party with biscuits to dunk, plotting, dreaming and scheming of how we want to see and be, the change our society and communities need.

Please bring cake!

You are warmly invited and we hope you can come and support this event.

You can find Third Moon Women on Facebook on the "Third Moon Women Home Hub" to find out more about our events, community, and activities.