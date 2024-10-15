Seditious behaviour in Hastings! An exciting upcoming tea party event
Hastings has a rich history when it comes to the Sufferagette Movement.
The organisation "Third Moon Women is an organisaton for self identifying women predominantly in the perimonopause to post menopause stage of life. We celebrate and explore all the gifts and empowerment this stage of life has to offer. We run many creative, nourishing an empowering workshops, gatherings and retreats.
Our upcoming event is going to be exciting! We are inviting you (all genders) to come to The Stade Hall, Hastings on Saturday 2nd November from 10 -3pm to enjoy a day of sedition! There is no entry fee but you will find donation pots dotted around. The day will include conversations around the "She-pot" teapot, crafts, stalls, music, presentations by local historians, participative discussion on historic and modern Seitious Femmes, our own wall of fame to write down the names of women who inspire us, a very serious Steampunk Tea Duel officiated by none other than Queen Victoria! We also encourage you to bring a plain T.shirt or a pair of pants to have seditious printed messages and images emblazened upon them for the bargain price of £3 a go.
There will be a big tea party with biscuits to dunk, plotting, dreaming and scheming of how we want to see and be, the change our society and communities need.
Please bring cake!
You are warmly invited and we hope you can come and support this event.
You can find Third Moon Women on Facebook on the "Third Moon Women Home Hub" to find out more about our events, community, and activities.