See lambs being born at Coombes Farm in Lancing

Lambing at Coombes Farm is open to the public until Sunday, April 16. There are 600 ewes lambing and the Passmore family expects more than 1,000 lambs this season.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:54 BST

The farm also has Sussex cows calving at the same time. You can go and see the lambs and calves being born. Book an arrival time but then you are welcome to stay on as long as you wish, subject to closing time. The entry fee includes everything except the tractor ride, which is payable as you board. The tractor ride is weather dependent. Adults £5, children from 24 months £4. Tractor ride pay on the day £4. Visit coombes.co.uk/lambing for more information.

Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.

1. Lambing

Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.

Amie Hawkins with two lambs playing in daffodils at Coombes Farm in Lancing. Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.

2. Lambing

Amie Hawkins with two lambs playing in daffodils at Coombes Farm in Lancing.

Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.

3. Lambing

3. Lambing

Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.

4. Lambing

4. Lambing

Sussex