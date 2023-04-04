The farm also has Sussex cows calving at the same time. You can go and see the lambs and calves being born. Book an arrival time but then you are welcome to stay on as long as you wish, subject to closing time. The entry fee includes everything except the tractor ride, which is payable as you board. The tractor ride is weather dependent. Adults £5, children from 24 months £4. Tractor ride pay on the day £4. Visit coombes.co.uk/lambing for more information.