Lambing at Coombes Farm is open to the public until Sunday, April 16. There are 600 ewes lambing and the Passmore family expects more than 1,000 lambs this season.
The farm also has Sussex cows calving at the same time. You can go and see the lambs and calves being born. Book an arrival time but then you are welcome to stay on as long as you wish, subject to closing time. The entry fee includes everything except the tractor ride, which is payable as you board. The tractor ride is weather dependent. Adults £5, children from 24 months £4. Tractor ride pay on the day £4. Visit coombes.co.uk/lambing for more information.
Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time.
Amie Hawkins with two lambs playing in daffodils at Coombes Farm in Lancing. Coombes Farm has 600 ewes lambing and expects more than 1,000 lambs this season. There are also Sussex cows calving at the same time. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
