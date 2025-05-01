See our collection of West Sussex walks to celebrate National Walking Month in May

The series was launched by me to share my love of the Sussex countryside.
I have walked in snow, in mud, in sunshine and in showers but always with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. Most of my walks are accessible by bus, as that is my preferred mode of transport. Here are some of my favourite Sussex walks:
The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel
Bluebell walk to America Wood in Ashington and Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate, with view over the South Downs north of Worthing