See our collection of West Sussex walks to celebrate National Walking Month in May

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:29 BST
Walking is a great way to improve physical and mental health and what better way to celebrate National Walking Month in May than this collection of wonderful West Sussex walks with photos and videos to guide you.

The series was launched by me to share my love of the Sussex countryside.

I have walked in snow, in mud, in sunshine and in showers but always with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. Most of my walks are accessible by bus, as that is my preferred mode of transport. Here are some of my favourite Sussex walks:

Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise

Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway

Swanbourne Lake – Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) – Historic Arundel

Enjoy Sullington Warren and find the 'dragon' by the River Stor

Storrington Rise – Cissbury Ring – Findon village, with fabulous views over Worthing

Ferring – Kingston Gorse circular with cafés and toilets

River Adur – Downs Link – Bramber Castle, A Walk For All and beyond

The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel

Warren Hill – Sleepy Hollow – The Sanctuary – Sandgate Park nature walk

Clapham Wood circular: Bluebell walk in one of the spookiest woods in Britain

Bluebell walk to America Wood in Ashington and Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate, with view over the South Downs north of Worthing

