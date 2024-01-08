Sell-out Peter Pan is next big adventure for The Archway Theatre
A spokesman said: “Peter Pan was previously performed at the Archway in 2001, when Mandi Dunford played the boy who never grew up and Hannah Redfern was one of the Lost Boys. Anyone who was in the audience in 2001 might remember the characters flying around the stage, achieved rather crudely by dangling the actors from ropes! In the intervening 20 years, things have moved on. So this production uses more modern technology to transport Peter, his new friends and the audience to Neverland.
“As for the stage sets, the key word governing their design is imagination. The directors knew there was not enough space backstage to store all the necessary scenery for the numerous scene settings: a nursery in London, a Pirate Ship, a lost boy hideout and various scenes in and around Neverland. So they decided simply to give the impression of the different locations and let the audience’s imagination do the rest.”
Performances are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from January 12-27 with a mixture of matinee and evening shows.
“Normally, we would include details on how to buy tickets but all the tickets have already been sold. However, anyone still looking for a ticket can join a waiting list by going to our online box office at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/archwaytheatre/peter-pan/e-rzrrro. Sometimes, people who have bought tickets are prevented from attending and notify us, in which case there may be one or two seats available at the last minute, but this cannot be guaranteed.”
Ticket prices: members £11.50; non-members £13.50.
“The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high-quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.”