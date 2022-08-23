Selsey RNLI to visit Seal Bay Resort
Lifeboats from the Selsey RNLI will be in action this weekend as they make a visit to Seal Bay Resort.
On August 27 the lifeboats will be sailing across Seal Bay Resort’s West Beach at 12.45pm.
Visitors will be able to watch Selsey’s RNLI Shannon All-Weather Lifeboat and D-Class Inshore Lifeboat carry out a live display across the West Beach, with the display lasting between 20 to 30 minutes,
Among the other activities at the beach is a visit from Stormy Sam, the RNLI mascot, who will be available for any photos that visitors will take.
Members of the Education and Visits Team will be on hand, in attendance to talk about the work of the RNLI and how they can help distressed people in the waters.
Visitors will also be able to purchase RNLI merchandise at the event to support all the workings of the life-saving organisation in the local community.