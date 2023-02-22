The Selsey Shantymen are set to perform several shows at Selsey RNLI’s lifeboat station throughout the year.

Selsey RNLI’s Facbook posted: “Weather and Operational commitments permitting, The Selsey Shantymen will be on the apron of the Lifeboat Station.

"Last year, the Shantymen raised just over £1647 for Selsey Lifeboat. Please support them with generous applause and a few coins in the Buckets.”

There will be performances by the group at the station on April 16 and 30, May 12, July 16, August 6 and 20.

The Shantymen will performing a variety of classic shanties as well as some new ones throughout their various shows at the lifeboat station with sets by the group lasting an hour.

All performances by the group at the lifeboat station will take place from 2pm to 3pm.