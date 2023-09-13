BREAKING
SEND martial arts classes starting in Eastbourne

On Friday September 22, the SEND Savages classes launch in Eastbourne!
By Nikki FairContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
These one-of-a-kind classes are specifically designed for SEND individuals. These classes will empower our communities, instilling confidence through our practices.

We work on fun, fitness, self-protection, and life skills such as self-assurance. Each class will be adjusted according to the needs or the participants, who will work closely with their carer and also with other team members.

This will be a fantastic place to make new friends, learn new skills, get some exercise and gain fulfilment!

    Savage team working hard in classSavage team working hard in class
    Anyone aged 4+ can join, feel free to come to a trial class and see how much fun you have!

    Classes will be held Fridays 16:00-16:45 at Regency Park Community Centre, Wartling Road, Eastbourne, BN22 7PY

    For more information, please reach out to head instructor, Nikki Fair on 07920755388