SEND martial arts classes starting in Eastbourne
These one-of-a-kind classes are specifically designed for SEND individuals. These classes will empower our communities, instilling confidence through our practices.
We work on fun, fitness, self-protection, and life skills such as self-assurance. Each class will be adjusted according to the needs or the participants, who will work closely with their carer and also with other team members.
This will be a fantastic place to make new friends, learn new skills, get some exercise and gain fulfilment!
Anyone aged 4+ can join, feel free to come to a trial class and see how much fun you have!
Classes will be held Fridays 16:00-16:45 at Regency Park Community Centre, Wartling Road, Eastbourne, BN22 7PY
For more information, please reach out to head instructor, Nikki Fair on 07920755388