Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
42 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
15 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Sharnfold Farm stages King's celebration this Coronation weekend

A big Coronation Celebration is taking place at Sharnfold Farm – situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham – on Sunday May 7 and Monday May 8.

By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:15 BST
Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekendSharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend
Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend

As part of your entry, there will be a craft activity in the Sussex Barn where you can learn how to create your very own ‘nature’ crown fit for Royalty!

This session lasts around 45 minutes and will be hosted by a crafting expert, who will provide ideas, design and resources to help everyone craft their very own craft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pre-booked tickets are £5.45 per person and the slots are at 10am, 11am and noon.

Most Popular
    Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekendSharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend
    Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend

    You can then stay on the farm all day.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    If there are tickets left, these will be available on the gate, on the day but they cannot guarantee so encourage everyone to pre book!

    Go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coronation-celebration-at-sharnfold-farm-tickets-619840498617?aff=website

    Sharnfold Farm is a leading visitor attraction in East Sussex.

    Related topics:CoronationStone CrossHailsham