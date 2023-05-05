Sharnfold Farm stages King's celebration this Coronation weekend

A big Coronation Celebration is taking place at Sharnfold Farm – situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham – on Sunday May 7 and Monday May 8.

Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend

As part of your entry, there will be a craft activity in the Sussex Barn where you can learn how to create your very own ‘nature’ crown fit for Royalty!

This session lasts around 45 minutes and will be hosted by a crafting expert, who will provide ideas, design and resources to help everyone craft their very own craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-booked tickets are £5.45 per person and the slots are at 10am, 11am and noon.

Most Popular

Sharnfold Farm hoping for a bumper Royal weekend

You can then stay on the farm all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there are tickets left, these will be available on the gate, on the day but they cannot guarantee so encourage everyone to pre book!

Go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coronation-celebration-at-sharnfold-farm-tickets-619840498617?aff=website