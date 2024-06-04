She & The Sea show in Seaford coincides with World Ocean Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eco seascape artist Laura Callaghan is offering an exhibition She & The Sea to coincide with World Ocean Day.

It will be at Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HD, from June 8-16. Free to attend.

Laura said: “For me, the ocean is not just a subject of artistic inspiration; it is a source of solace and rejuvenation. Growing up near the coast, I have always felt a deep affinity with the sea, and my art reflects my reverence for its vastness and complexity. Through my work, I aim to convey both the breathtaking beauty of our oceans and the urgent need to protect them from the threats of pollution and climate change.

“World Ocean Day holds particular significance for me as it serves as a reminder of the critical role that each of us plays in safeguarding our marine ecosystems. This year's theme, Catalysing Action for Our Ocean & Climate, resonates deeply with my artistic practice, inspiring me to use my creativity as a catalyst for positive change. By bringing together artists, community members and environmental advocates, She and the Sea seeks to foster a sense of collective responsibility and empower individuals to take action in preserving our oceans for future generations.

Laura Callaghan (contributed pic)

“As part of the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with an interactive art installation titled My Sea Bed, which invites them to participate in beach clean-ups and contribute to a visual representation of marine pollution. Additionally, a talk by the regional voluntary group Sussex Underwater will shed light on the importance of marine conservation efforts and offer practical insights into protecting our local seas.”

As Laura says, She and the Sea will explore the beauty and importance of our oceans through the lens of art. It will be open daily 10am-4.30pm.

“Through visual art, the exhibition delves into the challenges facing our seas. It aims to connect audiences with the ocean's threats and explore how artistic expression can catalyse discussions and actions. “

Laura will feature alongside curated works from regional artists specialising in ceramics, textiles, and jewellery (Jenny Morrish, Lucy Morrison, Claudia Weatherley) and works from art students from BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College) and Down’s View Life Skills College, Brighton (DVLSC), following special art workshops delivered by Laura.