Shoreham Academy all set for its biggest Christmas Craft Market yet
Shoreham Academy is all set for its biggest Christmas Craft Market yet, with more than 95 tables filled with fantastic gifts for everyone from a variety of professional makers.
This year's event will be held at the school, in Kingston Lane, on Thursday, November 16, from 6pm to 9pm.
Organiser Donna Churchill, a volunteer with Friends of Shoreham Academy, said: "This is our biggest Christmas Craft Market yet. The event is free entry, although we will be accepting voluntary donations. All funds raised get ploughed back into the school."
As well as the professional stalls, there will be refreshments available, including a licensed bar.