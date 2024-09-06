Shoreham date for nostalgic musical celebration of the late Victoria Wood

Paulus is bringing his nostalgic musical celebration Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood to Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on Thursday, September 19 and The Hawth, Crawley on Saturday, September 28.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate beginner’s guide for audiences new to her work, Paulus promises.

Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions. Pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage.

Paulus said: “For the most part it is my personal story and what she has meant to me and how she has helped me find what I do for a living. Without her I would not have been a performer. Without her I would not have been a writer. And what I hope we are finding is that I'm just a very, very straightforward example of the people that have been completely touched and moved and affected by this remarkable woman. People come up to me afterwards – and I had a 70-year-old woman and a 30-old-man – and they both said exactly same thing to me, that I had just told their life story on stage. When Vic died in 2016 I met up for a drink to raise a glass to her with a friend Michael Roulston who has become my stage partner for this show because obviously it takes two men the work to do the job of one woman! And it was actually all Michael’s suggestion – not that he remembers it so I shall stop giving him the credit! He was saying how back in the 80s and 90s for gay men Vic was almost like a modern Polari for us, how we made friends, how we discovered people that had the same sense of humour and you look back and you remember that at that time people were not so understanding so we just decided to create a show out of two gay men sharing her work and sharing her music.”

Paulus (photo by Steve Ullathorne)

As for that thing that Vic communicated to gay men a couple of generations ago: “If you look at the way that Vic looked when she was doing her stand-up routines in the early days, she's wearing trousers and a man's jacket and she was wearing a tie and she had spiky hair. I think if you saw that kind of person on stage now you would think that it was some kind of drag. But she wasn't conforming. She wasn't playing to form. She was doing what she wanted. She was playing the rules as she saw them and I think that's what made her so attractive to us. I think she was appealing to the outlier and just saying to us that it's OK.

“Our show is not a rainbow-flag couple of hours of gayness. It's about the fact that Vic spoke to outsiders. She was not really interested in famous and glamorous people. She was interested in everyday people and it's the mundane that she celebrates. But you think of her and all that she did and I think of all that she did her music is possibly the most underrated aspect. I don't know why. It's easy to dismiss some of the songs as twee perhaps. They never really got the proper appreciation. But she was a brilliant wordsmith.”