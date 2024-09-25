Shoreham Wordfest - how a great idea grew and grew

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham Wordfest programme director Rosalind Turner is delighted with the programme that has come together for this year’s festival.

Under the theme Making Waves reflecting the changes, challenges and opportunities ahead, plus the important role of literature and the arts in steering us through choppy waters, the festival runs from September 29-October 20 with tickets and information on www.shorehamwordfest.com/what-on. Tickets will also be on sale at the Black Flamingo Store, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. You can also call for information on 07515 800957.

“We first started really with local creatives, local authors and poets and people had published work or were working towards publishing work, and we just grew from that,” Rosalind says: “That was 2011. We thought it would work. We were schlepping across the country on a regular basis to get to Hay, and Hay started changing and it's a heck of a journey from here anyway and I wondered if we could do something locally. It was a collective idea here. There was a group of us. So we just put out the word. At the time I was not long in Shoreham. I'd come over from Brighton and we put the word out and we got a good crowd. It was 15 people and then 30 people who were all hands to the wheel making things happen and we had all sorts of things going on. So that's how it started.

“We got a little bit of money from the council which seemed like a great affirmation, and it literally grew from year to year. And because we were successful we started attracting people of note. We had Kate Adie and we had Jenny Murray as she retired and we had David Hare so gradually it built. We have still got the same mission which is to support local people's creativity but we're also a festival where people of note can come because of the quality of their writing and because they are people that our audiences will have heard of but might not have met and would want to listen to.”

Part of the plan is always to represent international affairs and current affairs, usually with politicians: “But we have to programme six to nine months in advance, and we didn't know when the general election would be so we avoided politicians this year. Everyone was anticipating an autumn election. But I think that has been quite a good thing because this time we have got what I would describe as social activists.

“We did have a golden moment when we just kept striking lucky but this year I found it slightly more difficult doing the programme. You are programming in January and February so that the programme is ready by May so that you can launch the programme in July. And it did feel more difficult this year. There was a lot of uncertainty for people, with the election and so on and I think there was quite a lot of gloom and it was just not sparking until things finally did come together and we've got a really good programme.”

And then once the programme was settled, one final pitch came through successfully which was actor Hugh Bonneville (October 15, already sold out): “Fortunately our glorious ancient church was able to take him but we had to set the limit at 200 which we could have sold five times over!”