Showaddywaddy and 10cc roll back the years for Eastbourne dates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating more than 50 years in showbiz, Showaddywaddy are heading to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, September 27 for one night only.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “The Greatest Rock & Roll Band in The World is a bold statement, but Showaddywaddy are said to have lived up to that title for the last five decades.”

Tickets £30. Book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office 01323 412000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Formed in Leicester in 1973 from an amalgamation of several local bands, Showaddywaddy have gone on to sell more than 20 million records and tour all four corners of the globe. Don’t miss this truly dynamic and uplifting show featuring all their greatest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts across Europe – Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes, Heartbeat, Sweet Music, Who Put the Bomp and many, many more.

Showaddywaddy (contributed pic)

“Winners of the iconic New Faces TV show back in 1973 the band have continued to bring their style of 50s and 60s revivals plus new music. With over 300 TV appearances over the years and a well-known household name, their distinctive coloured jackets and doo-wop harmonies are iconic.”

Also rolling back the years, art pop and rock icons 10cc have announced the addition of a further 25 concerts to their The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour for autumn 2024. The tour includes October 18 – Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre; October 26 – Portsmouth Guildhall; and October 28 – Guildford’s G Live.

Considered one of the UK’s premier live touring bands, the extra shows come off the back of the band’s most successful UK tour to date, with 18 concerts through March, including a sell-out at London’s 5,200-seat Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of their 11 UK top 10 hits reached number one – Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday – and made the charts worldwide. Their touring schedule has taken them to Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Iceland, Latvia and from Scandinavia down through mainland Europe.

​​​