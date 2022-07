There will be fun for all the family with stalls, sideshows and refreshments.

Browse the stalls and find a bargain, try your luck on the Coconut Shy, and indulge in a home-made cake as you listen to the Chichester City band.

The fete will run from 2pm – 4pm on the vicarage field adjacent to St Mary Our Lady Church in Sidlesham, PO20 7RJ

Sidlesham Fete. Picture by Kate Shemilt.