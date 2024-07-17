Singing in The Bishop’s Palace Gardens as Festival of Chichester concludes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping bring the 2024 Festival of Chichester to a conclusion will be Singing in The Bishop’s Palace Gardens on Sunday July 21, starting at 2pm and lasting up to two hours (free entry).

The whole idea is to bring together and to celebrate our community choirs.

Masterminding it all is John Gleadall who works with the OK Chorale choir which will be joined by the Igloo Choir, the Chichester Community Singers and, as guests, a ladies choir from Farnham.

“We have done a number of events combining choirs. It started off one Christmas and we got together and had a sing. I just thought wouldn't it be great if we could all get together on a summer's day. There is a phenomenal number of community choirs working in our local area, choirs of real quality and performance with probably the Chichester Singers right at the apex who are literally international class. They won't be with us but there's a whole plethora of smaller choirs just focused on going out and having a really good sing. None of these choirs are auditioned. It's just about singing with your mates and having a great time. They are completely open to anybody who wants to sing and all of them are trying to keep their prices down.

“There is a two-pronged approach to the day. One prong is to share the repertoire that we are all doing and to do a few of the songs that we are working on to each other and then we all sing together. It could be up to 100 singers. There were definitely 100 last year.

“My choir, the OK Chorale does a lot of Great American Songbook numbers and we do a few folk songs and lots of 60s and 70s singer-songwriters. The Chichester Community Choir does a real mixture of everything. There is a huge variety of material that we do.

“Music has been my life for the past 50 years but it's also a way of expressing your feelings and getting them out. We have just had a choir practice just now and when they get it right, it is just a wonderful, wonderful feeling that you just love with everything coming together and it's just where the whole is so much greater than sum of its parts. The whole thing takes on a life of its own.”

On the day there will be a performance of John's own cantata based on The Highwayman by Alfred Noyes.

“The whole thing is entirely weather dependent. We're not going to get wet but what we have loved is generally the public have started pitching up and bringing their stools and folding chairs and having a sing with us. It's a way of showing the groups to the public and what they do and just the fact that in Chichester, as I say, there's a huge amount of music that is going on under the radar.”

The Festival of Chichester finale is the Phoenix Big Band on July 21 at 8pm – music from the golden age of Big Band and Swing, played live by the 18-piece band.

The Phoenix Big Band has been entertaining audiences with top-quality big band music for over 40 years. The mixture of professional and amateur musicians promise “the very best in jazz and swing with tunes from the 1930s through to the 1980s.”