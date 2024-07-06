Sister Act The Musical promises huge fun on Eastbourne stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landi Oshinowo will be our Deloris Van Cartier as Sister Act The Musical heads to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from July 8-13.

Landi was part of the original cast back in 2009-2010 – and she is loving the return: “Deloris is a huge character and she is a complex character. But I think she's actually a little bit misunderstood. People see her as being very loud and she gives off this air of bravado. She is very brash. And, as I say, she is certainly very loud.

"But underneath all that, underneath the largeness, she has got a real heart and she's got a lot of capacity for love and for friendship which is what she finds when she gets put into the witness protection scheme and has to hide in a convent. She starts off with a married boyfriend who is a gangster and she witnesses a murder that he has committed and because of that he wants to get her and so she is put into this protection scheme.

“She wants to sing in her boyfriend’s club and she has been asking him if she can but he does not really think that she is good enough. She is hoping that he will advance her career but really he is just stringing her along and after she witnesses the murder, the whole thing starts to unravel and he shows his true colours. Girlfriend or no girlfriend, he is going to bump her off. So she goes into this convent and that's really where she finds herself. She meets these women that are polar opposites to her. She is loud and colourful and lacking in manners, and these women are nuns and they are ordered and regimented – and she is not used to that at all. But through these nuns she gets to find herself and to find new things about herself but they also find new things about themselves. They realise that they don't have to be so restrained. Even though they are in religious orders they realise that their personality can come out and shine still. It is a beautiful story of love and friendship and there's also romance at the end. You've got to have romance in a musical. We've got to send people home happy!

Landi Oshinowo is Deloris Van Cartier. Photo Oliver Rosser and Feast Creative

“I think she changes without realising it. And I think the reason for the change is that what is already inside her comes out. She had not realised that she had the capacity that she ends up with. It is also a story about accepting other people as well, however different they might be. And that realisation changes a person. She is not in the convent very long but she spends enough time in there to realise that other people can live in different ways and you've got to accept them and respect them. She learns so much and discovers so much.”

Landi Oshinowo’s theatre credits include Mrs Phelps in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Light Princess at the National Theatre, Big Fish at The Other Palace and Sister Act at the London Palladium.