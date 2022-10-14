Sloe Fair returns to Chichester

Northgate car park

The Sloe Fair returns for one day only, on Thursday, October 20, from 2pm until 11pm.

The event is organised by The Showman’s Guild and is one of the earliest recorded fairs in Chichester.

Chichester District Council said the car park will close at 6pm on Tuesday (October 18) and re-open at midday on Friday (October 21). During this time no vehicles will be able to use the car park.

Most Popular

People who have an ‘X roving season ticket’ will still be able to park in the council’s two other long stay car parks, Basin Road and the Cattle Market, the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tony Dignum, the council’s cabinet member for Growth, Place and Regeneration, said: “The Sloe Fair goes back hundreds of years and was granted by King Henry I to Ralph de Luffa, Bishop of Chichester and is believed to be named after the Sloe tree which grew in fields by Northgate on the original site.

“We have already advised season ticket holders of the temporary closure and alternative parking arrangements during this period, and we would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation while the car park is closed.”

The Covid Vaccination Centre, located in Northgate car park will still be operating as normal, however the car park will still remain closed to the public. People receiving their vaccination will need to find alternative parking while the car park is closed.