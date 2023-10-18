Snoopers Paradise to host spooky snoop night
Spooky Snoop Night – which is suitable for those 16 years and older – will start at the shop’s usual closing time and run until 10pm. Entrance is FREE with advance tickets booked through Eventbrite:
Four psychic mediums including Anna Bihari and Simone Stevens will be offering their spiritual wisdom in dark corners. Tarot readings (ranging from £5 - £20) can be paid for on the night.
Simon Stevens (Senses By Sim) said: “I'm really excited to be involved in this event. Not only is it a great way to celebrate Halloween but offers a fun shopping experience too. For me, being able to offer readings in this type of environment brings the art of tarot to more people who might not come into contact with it or know much about it. It's also a great chance for local businesses to come together and support each other”
Jenny Hurren, spokesperson for Snoopers says that visitors can expect to be immersed in Halloween atmosphere whilst seeing the famous flea market in a completely new light
She said: “We're looking forward to an evening of 'snoopernatural' creepiness. People will be able to see Snoopers after hours, lights dimmed, and spirits awakened...! Our outdoor market will be open late, and we are encouraging our neighbours on Kensington Gardens to stay open too and get into the Halloween spirit.”
