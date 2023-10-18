BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Snoopers Paradise to host spooky snoop night

Snoopers Paradise is excited to announce their very first Spooky Snoop Night taking place in store at 7/8 Kensington Gardens, Brighton on Thursday 26th October. The shop's sprawling labyrinth interior will be plunged into darkness for a night of spooky shopping with eerie music, kooky surprises and readings from local psychics.
By Jenny HurrenContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Spooky Snoop Night PosterSpooky Snoop Night Poster
Spooky Snoop Night Poster

Spooky Snoop Night – which is suitable for those 16 years and older – will start at the shop’s usual closing time and run until 10pm. Entrance is FREE with advance tickets booked through Eventbrite:

Spooky Snoop Night Tickets, Thu 26 Oct 2023 at 18:00 | Eventbrite

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spooky-snoop-night-tickets-732308704047

Most Popular
    Anna BihariAnna Bihari
    Anna Bihari

    Four psychic mediums including Anna Bihari and Simone Stevens will be offering their spiritual wisdom in dark corners. Tarot readings (ranging from £5 - £20) can be paid for on the night.

    Simon Stevens (Senses By Sim) said: “I'm really excited to be involved in this event. Not only is it a great way to celebrate Halloween but offers a fun shopping experience too. For me, being able to offer readings in this type of environment brings the art of tarot to more people who might not come into contact with it or know much about it. It's also a great chance for local businesses to come together and support each other”

    Jenny Hurren, spokesperson for Snoopers says that visitors can expect to be immersed in Halloween atmosphere whilst seeing the famous flea market in a completely new light

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    She said: “We're looking forward to an evening of 'snoopernatural' creepiness. People will be able to see Snoopers after hours, lights dimmed, and spirits awakened...! Our outdoor market will be open late, and we are encouraging our neighbours on Kensington Gardens to stay open too and get into the Halloween spirit.”

    For more details and questions about the event visit the website at SnoopersParadise.co.uk or follow the shop on social media @snoopersparadisebrighton

    Related topics:Brighton