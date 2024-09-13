Some French smash-hits and big screen classics at New Park in Chichester

The Count of Monte-Cristo comes to Chichester Cinema, following its smash-hit run in France this summer. Alexandre Dumas’s post-Napoleonic revenge classic is epic in scale with a stellar cast, lavish sets and costumes and a rousing orchestral score – a must see.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another major French hit is The Goldman Case. After its great reception at this year’s Chichester Film Festival, it is being brought back. It chronicles the cause célèbre trial of a left-wing revolutionary who was convicted of a string of robberies in France in 1975. Set almost entirely in the courtroom, this drama is completely compelling from start to finish (subtitled).

A Wilderness of Mirrors, a talk by Patrick Hargood on Saturday September 14 is a must for fans of John Le Carré. Patrick will offer insight into the life and work of the former MI5 and MI6 agent and how his novels have been adapted for the screen over the last 60 years. The talk will be accompanied by clips from The Constant Gardener, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager among others and as an extra treat, the cinema will be offering another chance to see The Spy who came in from the Cold from 1965, starring Richard Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another classic being given the big screen treatment is Paris Texas, Wim Wenders’s complex and haunting drama starring Harry Dean Stanton and Nastassja Kinski. With its mesmeric performances, a screenplay by Sam Shepard, monumental landscapes, stunning cinematography and a score by Ry Cooder.

Anne-Marie Flynn