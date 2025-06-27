Sompting Fayre includes lives music and free children’s inflatables
A summer fayre for Sompting is being planned to bring villagers together for an afternoon of music and children's entertainment.
Marie Dance and the Purple Shoes will be performing, along with The Invisible Republic Band.
There will be stalls, free children's inflatables, face painting, tea, cakes, a barbecue, beer, wine and soft drinks on sale.
Sompting Fayre, celebrating Sompting for Everybody, will be held at the Harriet Johnson Centre, in Loose Lane, on Saturday, July 26, from 2pm to 7pm.
Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders will have an exhibition in the small hall, covering events in Sompting during the Second World War.
