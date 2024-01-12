Songwriters’ Circle coming up at Graffham’s Empire Hall

Singer-songwriters Ed Blunt, Daisy Chute and Jim Cozens combine to offer a Songwriters’ Circle at Graffham’s Empire Hall on January 20 for its first concert evening of 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ed is promising to “blur the lines between performer and audience, hearing the inspiration behind the music from the artists themselves.” Tickets £16.50 each (plus booking fee) via empirehall.org.uk/tickets

“Spanning across folk, country and Americana, each of the trio will showcase their own songs in the timeless tradition of the songwriters’ circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Blunt, London-based but with strong Sussex connections, describes himself as a genre-blurring tunesmith, likened to Paul Simon, James Taylor and Randy Newman.

Most Popular

Ed Blunt (contributed pic)

As he says, with a background in jazz and piano, his lyrics hold a mirror to the millennial experience, from swiping right for love in the digital age to arriving fashionably late to adulthood, all rich in his signature dry humour.

Ed has written songs for major artists including Jamie Lawson, Kezia Gill and Elles Bailey. More details on https://edblunt.co.uk/

The Graffham gig will come as he releases his second album, Grown Up, featuring collaborations with the likes of Grammy-nominated Beth Nielsen Chapman and rising UK musician Hollie Rogers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mentor, double Ivor Novello Award winner Chris Difford, of Squeeze, says of him: “His songs are wry and completely brilliant.” Ed has worked with Tom Odell, Westlife and Niall Horan and has performed throughout the UK, Europe and North America and on multiple radio shows.

Daisy Chute, who is also London-based, is a Scottish-American singer-songwriter.

As Ed says: “Her music draws from the rich tapestry of her transatlantic heritage, resulting in award-winning, heartfelt songs.

"A multi-instrumentalist, her spine-tingling vocals are complemented by intricate instrumentation and captivating stories. She was lead vocalist of multiple platinum-selling all-girl band All Angels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A mix of Celtic, American, classical and jazz backgrounds has since seen her feature across film, TV and radio. Her mentor Sir Ray Davies (The Kinks) describes her as a committed, professional and creative songwriter.

“Recently back in the UK from tours to the USA, Japan and Europe, she has performed virtually everywhere from Glastonbury to Cornbury, Love Supreme, Black Deer, and Twickenham Stadium.

“Jim Cozens, now back living near Guildford after years performing across the USA, is a distinguished singer-songwriter and storyteller, crafting songs that resonate on both a deeply personal and universally touching level.

"His extensive career spans songwriting for fellow artists as well as composing for radio, TV and film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He started writing songs as a teenager in the 1970s – and has stuck with it throughout a life that has taken him full circle around the world, performing still at least once a week, at venues across the world and internationally, on radio and TV.”