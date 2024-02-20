Sooty Show – 75th Birthday Spectacular plays Eastbourne

Sooty Show (credit Nigel Hillier)

A spokesman said: “Celebrating 75 amazing years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party and you’re all invited. However, in true Sooty style nothing goes to plan!

“The party preparations are well under way: Sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves and needs some boys and girls to join in with musical statues!

"Sooty is planning his biggest magic trick yet making a member of the audience float in the air! Oh, and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol. It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre so don’t forget your raincoat!

“The special guests are on their way – Butch the bulldog, Ramsbottom the snake and circus superstar Michael Jordan, who joins us direct from Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus to stun us with his jaw-dropping juggling!

“With buckets of audience participation and gallons of giggles, this spectacular celebration of the longest-running children’s television show in the world will delight Sooty fans old and new and is a must-see treat for the whole family. Stay after the show for the chance to meet Richard and Sooty!”

The Sooty Show – 75th Birthday Spectacular is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, February 24, 11am and 2.30pm, tickets priced at £21 with child tickets priced at £18.50.

To book tickets for the show, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

On July 19 1948 Sooty was discovered by Harry Corbett in a joke shop on Blackpool North Pier.

In 1952 Sooty and Harry appear on TV for the first time as part of the BBCs Talent Night. Shortly after, BBC gives Sooty his own series.