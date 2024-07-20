Soprano Claire Booth offers Cabaret! at the Petworth Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soprano Claire Booth is joined by pianist Jâms Coleman in a programme including cabaret songs by Gershwin, Poulenc, Schoenberg and Kurt Weill for this year’s Petworth Festival.

Cabaret! will be at Champs Hill on July 25 at 7.30pm (tickets from the Petworth Festival).

The concert will also see the world premiere of Zoe Martlew’s new Cabaret Songs. Taking her cue from Schoenberg’s Cabaret Songs, Martlew has written a new theatrical song cycle entitled Hotel Babylon which Claire and Jâms will perform for the first time.

Claire’s repertoire spans from Monteverdi and Handel through Rossini, Berg and Britten to the cabaret music of the early 20th century. She has recently been seen in the title role in Handel’s Berenice at the Royal Opera; Nitocris in Handel’s Belshazzar for Grange Festival: and Stravinsky’s Pulcinella with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. Now comes Cabaret!

Claire Booth - pic by Sven Arnstein

“I'm really looking forward to this,” she says.

“It is still classical song but it is maybe more cabaret-esque. I don't think I would ever put cabaret artist on my passport but you don't need to be a cabaret artist to sing cabaret. I suppose for this I'm starting from Schoenberg which is maybe a slightly odd place to be starting from but it is his 150th anniversary year and I'm doing quite a lot of his stuff this year to promote that but actually there was a small bit of his output which was a small set of cabaret songs which he wrote when he was trying to earn some money in 1905.

“We are incorporating composers like Poulenc and Ives and we will have some Kurt Weil in there. It's a really mixed bag. I don't know what the dictionary definition of cabaret is but I think it certainly includes style and it includes colour and I'm working with a fabulous pianist.”

And it has been great fun to put the programme together.

“It is not interesting to lead your life waiting for the phone to ring and someone to ask you to sing Mimi. You have to look at making other projects happen, and it's lovely to be given this chance to curate this programme.

"We're opening at Petworth and we've got five or six other iterations of it coming up and I think we might record it next year. People think that you've got to be trying to find something new all the time in classical music but actually we've only got one new piece in there. The rest of it is stuff that is already out there but it is all beautifully crafted.”

They are story songs: “One of them is about why people tend to burn to death in hotel rooms. The whole idea is that somebody after they've had sex gets so bored with the other person telling them their life story they light up a cigarette and that starts the fire.

“There's another one which is about the difference between Italian women and British women. The Italian women and the Spanish women spend their time in opera houses surrounded by love and music and in a lovely climate which is also conducive to music and love whereas in England it is very different... it is left up to the imagination what the difference is.”

Tickets from the Petworth Festival box office.