South Downs' 2023 SWING model railway exhibition moves to new venue in Worthing for what could be its last show

​​The South Down’s Area Group of The 7mm Narrow Gauge Association is launching the 2023 SWING model railway exhibition at a new venue in Worthing, for what could be its last show.

Richard Rundle at the SWING model railway exhibition in Littlehampton in 2018

Launched in Bognor Regis in 2009, the popular show was held in Littlehampton in 2022 but this year will move across to Durrington High School in Worthing on Saturday, May 20, from 10am to 4.30pm.

From its humble beginnings, the show has become well established and much loved, and is now probably the largest exhibition dedicated to this genre of layout in the country.

Richard Rundle, exhibition manager, said: "We hope we get a really large attendance at the show. It is likely to be our last show, so we want to go out with a bang.

"This year we have managed to bring to the event some award-winning layouts we’ve been after for many years. It has been a real squeeze to fit everything in.

"If anyone has not paid us a visit before, why not pop along and experience the superb artistry and top-quality craftsmanship on display? There is something here for all, whether two or 102! We think that visitors will feel, inspired and entertained.”

The exhibition is staged by local modellers and while it has grown over the years, it remains true to its founding principle of showcasing the work of some of Britain’s finest model makers, with the emphasis on those who are inspired by industrial railways, trams and light railways or Narrow-gauge lines.

The exhibition will bring together 16 outstanding model railway layouts. These will be in a broad range of scales and gauges, from N to G, and from historical pieces to flights of whimsey. Layouts featured will represent standard and narrow-gauge prototypes.

In addition to the layouts on display, there will be traders offering a broad range of items from locos to electronics and from books to buildings. There will also be demonstrations of scenic modelling, and architectural modelling. A number of association and heritage railway society stands will be present and homemade refreshments will be available all day from Buffers Bistro.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for 7mm NGA members, OO9 members and Gauge O Guild members, and free for under-14s with an adult ticket holder. More details can be found at swing.model-railway.org.uk

This year, SWING will be raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice and Guts UK, the only UK charity funding research into the digestive system.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said: "We are so very grateful to SWING for their support. Their offer to fundraise for us, is crucial in enabling us to continue providing our free services across the whole of East and West Sussex and Southeast Hampshire.