South Downs Planetarium to host Northern Lights exhibition

Visitors will be able to journey north to the frozen wastes of the Arctic Circle and watch electrified particles from the Sun spiralling down into the upper atmosphere, where they generate the wonderful colours of the Aurora Borealis or 'Northern Lights'.

Guests will come to the Planetarium to understand how eruptions on the Sun cause displays of the Northern Lights, and how these are visible from the ground as faint glows, coloured arcs or, at their most spectacular, coloured rays and bands of auroral light dancing back and forth across the night sky and find out when are the best times to see the Northern Lights, where the best places are to see them, and when they might once again be visible from Southern England.