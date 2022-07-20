South Downs Planetarium to host 'out of this world' Fun Days

The South Downs Planetarium in Chichester is set to host Space Fun Days in July.

A wide range of space-themed activities will be on offer, suitable for both children and their accompanying adults, including: safe solar observing (weather permitting), model rocket launches, drawing craters on the Moon with a telescope, VR headsets, finding dark skies locally for stargazing. ‘Could you spot a meteorite?’, looking at rocks and fossils, the importance of dark skies for wildlife, drawing and colouring table and light refreshments (for an additional charge).

The announcement of the Fun Days comes after the South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre celebrated the release of the James Webb Space Telescope images with a specially-produced, expertly-commentated live show.

There will also be special short shows, films and presentations in the main auditorium, taking place at regular intervals throughout each two and a half hour session.

Places for these presentations will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis but they will be repeated at regular intervals throughout each session.

Early booking is advised as available spaces for each two and a half hour session are limited, potential visitors are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for both morning and afternoon sessions are £7.00 for adults, or £5.00 for children under 16 with payment and booking being online only.

This event is suitable for children aged five and upwards, but no unaccompanied minors can be admitted.