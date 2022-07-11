South Downs Planetarium to host worldwide community event

The South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre has been chosen to take part in the worldwide ESA/Webb community events that will be celebrating the release of the very first images and data from the James Webb Space Telescope – the largest, most sophisticated space telescope ever built and launched.
The Planetarium will have the the Webb Early Release Observations and Images available to them, late Tuesday, July 12 evening.
Following on from that, the Planetarium will be presenting these findings in a new, specially-produced Planetarium show, with expert commentary and explanation, the following morning, Wednesday, July 13, to a specially-selected audience.
This event will taken place between 10:00 and 12 noon and the Planetarium has invited the Mayor of Chichester and various other local supporters of the Planetarium along with small numbers of Sixth Formers who are intending to study science at University from a number of local High Schools.