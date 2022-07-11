South Downs Planetarium to host worldwide community event

The South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre has been chosen to take part in the worldwide ESA/Webb community events that will be celebrating the release of the very first images and data from the James Webb Space Telescope – the largest, most sophisticated space telescope ever built and launched.

The Planetarium will have the the Webb Early Release Observations and Images available to them, late Tuesday, July 12 evening.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from that, the Planetarium will be presenting these findings in a new, specially-produced Planetarium show, with expert commentary and explanation, the following morning, Wednesday, July 13, to a specially-selected audience.

The South Downs Planetarium in Chichester is set to host a worldwide community event celebration. Picture courtesy of the South Downs Planetarium