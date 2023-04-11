Edit Account-Sign Out
South East England Westie Walks return to Littlehampton, with around 40 West Highland white terriers expected

​​Westie owners are returning to Littlehampton for another walk and meet-up, with around 40 dogs and owners expected.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

Organiser Clare Palmer ran two walks along the beach at Littlehampton last year and is looking forward to the first of 2023, to be held on Saturday, April 15. Meet at Edge by the Sea Café in Norfolk Gardens at 1pm.

Clare, a dog walker, said: "We are expecting another 40 Westies to attend from all over the south area, including London, Oxford, Kent, Hampshire and beyond. The walk will take us from Edge café down across the road and shingle on to the sand towards Rustington for approximately 45 minutes, when we will turn around and head back to the café for drinks and lunch – the café give us discount, too!

"Westie Walks are all organised through the Facebook group South East England Westie Walks but Westie owners do not need to be a group member or Facebook user to attend, they can simply turn up with their Westies and join in."

    West Highland white terriers from all over the south at Littlehampton beach for the first organised Westie Walks in April 2022West Highland white terriers from all over the south at Littlehampton beach for the first organised Westie Walks in April 2022
    West Highland white terriers from all over the south at Littlehampton beach for the first organised Westie Walks in April 2022

    The inaugural walk last April saw a sea of West Highland white terriers from all over the south gathered at Littlehampton beach. Around 40 Westie owners joined the walk along the shore at low tide. A similar number attended the second walk in November, despite torrential rain. Wet weather did not put off the group and the Westie owners enjoyed a windy beach walk along the shoreline towards Rustington.

    The second Westie Walk in Littlehampton on Saturday, November 5. Picture: Clare PalmerThe second Westie Walk in Littlehampton on Saturday, November 5. Picture: Clare Palmer
    The second Westie Walk in Littlehampton on Saturday, November 5. Picture: Clare Palmer
