Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society summer show date

Are holding their 104th Annual Summer Show on Saturday 17th August 2024

Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society are holding their Summer Show on Saturday 17th August from 2pm until 4.15pm in the Barn, Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street BN42 4TE.

Prizes will be distributed from 4.15 pm.

Admission is free but donations are always welcome. Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle and various stalls in the garden.

Come and see what your friends and family have been growing in their gardens and allotments.