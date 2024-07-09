Southwick Players set sail for Sheila's Island

Sarah Papouis, director of Sheila's Island, with sound designer Torrin Gieler

18-year-old Torrin Gieler is in charge of designing the sound effects for Southwick Players' next offering at the Barn Theatre, Southwick.

“There's quite a lot of splashing about in Sheila's Island,” says Torrin. His ingenious solution was to dip a pair of shoes in and out of a bowl of water to mimic the footsteps of the characters walking across stage.

The Tim Firth 'comedy in the fog' features Lex Lake, Kelly Verstappen, Alison Kemish and Claire Carpenter as four mineral water company employees who during a team-building exercise become the first people ever to get shipwrecked on an island in the Lake District.

They perform at the Barn from Wednesday, July 10, to Saturday, July 13, inclusive.

Tickets for Sheila's Island are available on box office number 0333 666 3366 or online at southwickplayers.org.uk

Torrin has made himself virtually indispensable back-stage since making his debut with the Players two years ago. Sheila's Island director Sarah Papouis first welcomed him on board as stage crew in The House They Grew Up In, a play for which she was named best director in the 2022 Brighton and Hove Arts Council drama awards. Since then, Torrin has been happy to see his Barn Theatre workload mushroom, including productions with Wick Theatre Company and Southwick Opera.