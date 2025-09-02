Spanish galleon extends its stay in Shoreham as hundreds board replica ship

A replica Spanish galleon has extended it stay in Shoreham, giving visitors extra time to board the impressive ship.

The Galeón Andalucía has welcomed hundreds of visitors since it arrived at Shoreham Port in August, visiting the area for the first time.

Originally due to sail on August 31, the ship will now remain open to the public at Shoreham Port until Sunday, September 7.

Spanish galleons were key players in the trade routes that connected Spain with the Americas and Asia, and took part in the first circumnavigation of the globe.

This is a rare chance to explore the decks, experience centuries of maritime history and talk to the crew.

Opening times are 10am to 8pm and tickets costs £12 age 11 and over, £6 children, £30 family. Visit tickets.velacuadra.es to book in advance or purchase on board.