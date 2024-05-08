Spectacular species on a Moth Morning at Arundel Wetland Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This pretty puss moth is one of 46 moths of 22 species (plus 24 cockchafer beetles) that were attracted by light into the moth trap during the May 7 moth survey at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre. Puss moths are covered with soft cat-like fur, hence their puss-cat name. After WWT Reserve Wardens identify the catch, all the moths are released.

Visitors can get close up views of amazing moths during WWT Arundel’s Moth Morning on Tuesday 21 May, 10-11.30 am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See what the wardens have found in the moth trap after the overnight survey. Book online for £15 per person plus centre admission which is free for WWT Members.

This puss moth was found in the moth survey on May 7-8 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Search WWT Arundel for information or visit wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/