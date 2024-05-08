Spectacular species on a Moth Morning at Arundel Wetland Centre

Take part in WWT Arundel's Moth Morning on May 21 for close up views of a myriad of moths!
By Patricia WarrenContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 11:03 BST
This pretty puss moth is one of 46 moths of 22 species (plus 24 cockchafer beetles) that were attracted by light into the moth trap during the May 7 moth survey at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre. Puss moths are covered with soft cat-like fur, hence their puss-cat name. After WWT Reserve Wardens identify the catch, all the moths are released.

Visitors can get close up views of amazing moths during WWT Arundel’s Moth Morning on Tuesday 21 May, 10-11.30 am.

See what the wardens have found in the moth trap after the overnight survey. Book online for £15 per person plus centre admission which is free for WWT Members.

This puss moth was found in the moth survey on May 7-8 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.This puss moth was found in the moth survey on May 7-8 at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.
Search WWT Arundel for information or visit wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/

This event celebrates UK’s MothNight May 19-21, which encourages people to attract moths to their garden, local park or favourite spot in the countryside over three nights and to submit details of their findings to Butterfly Conservation UK.