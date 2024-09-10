Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes double bass/vocalist Nicola Farnon for its September gig, on Wednesday, September 25 at the Fishermen's Club.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Widely recognised as one of the classiest jazz and swing singers and/or double bassists in the UK, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nicola Farnon has a remarkable musical pedigree, both parents being professional classical musicians and her great uncle no less than the late Robert Farnon. Originally raised classically on the cello and the piano, Nicola started singing and playing double bass in her twenties which led to a jazz career spanning 25 years and counting. Appearing regularly on the national and international jazz circuit, Nicola leads her trio and quartet with a wonderfully warm and upbeat stage presence.

“She has played and recorded with such jazz luminaries as Dave Newton, Digby Fairweather, Jim Mullen, Bruce Adams and Alan Barnes and alongside class jazz acts as diverse as Eliane Elias, Courtney Pine, Georgie Fame, Tony Kofi, Michael Garrick Jazz Britannia Orchestra, Sir John Dankworth and Dame Cleo Laine, Humphrey Lyttleton and Acker Bilk. On stage Nicola is a class act with a passionate and swinging style, outstanding personality and a charismatic stage presence to match - with an uncanny ability to adapt her performance to captivate and embrace any audience.

“This is a rare trip so far south for Nicola, who lives in the north of England, and it is certainly her first time in Eastbourne, as one of the stops on her current tour. She appears at The Fishermen's with a stellar group of musicians:

Nicola Farnon (pic by Russell Hague)

“Mark Edwards (keys) has toured the world over the last ten years as pianist for Katie Melua. His three decade pop resume also includes Paul Weller and Marc Almond. On the jazz scene, Mark has worked with top UK and US names, including John Dankworth, Bobby Wellins, Scott Hamilton and Ken Peplowski. He has performed at prestigious festivals such as Montreux, Montreal and the North Sea Jazz Festival and in established jazz venues such as Ronnie Scotts, The Bottom Line New York and Blue Note Milan.

“Phil Johnson (drums) has played with Nicola throughout her jazz career, with his own bands, as guest with many bands across the north of England, and with visiting musicians from the UK and US.

“Guesting with the trio at the Fishermen's is sax/flute star Andy Panayi. He is a recipient of the Marty Paich Arranging Award, the John Dankworth Soloist Award, the Worshipful Company of Musicians Jazz Medal and British Jazz Awards for his jazz flute performances.

“Nicola's band will play a programme of mainly standards, but with the inclusion of some of her own material – songs written in the tradition of classic jazz tunes.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available) or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under 25s concession is £7.50, only available on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside, Annette promises.