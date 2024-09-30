'Splashback' rainy day offers - Hastings Adventure Golf is turning downpours into deals this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Adventure Golf is turning autumnal showers into glorious hours of family fun for the month of October. The seaside attraction, based in Pelham Place, will offer extra free rounds of golf on rainy days from the 30th of September until the 25th of October. So, if you’re a hardy soul who doesn’t mind a bit of drizzle, this is the perfect place to visit.

In anticipation of precipitation, the seafront stalwart has fitted a “rain-o-meter”. From the 30th of September until the 25th of October, families and friends will be able to take advantage of free rounds of golf across all three of the all-weather courses, when the gauge shows more than 3ml of the wet stuff has fallen that day.

The seaside attraction will be running a series of fun, quirky and inventive incentives to encourage pros and novices alike to get out in the great outdoors and have fun this autumn.

How to get your free round at Hastings Adventure Golf

To get started, you’ll need to download the app linked here.

When the rain-o-meter (positioned at the entrance to Hastings Adventure Golf) hits 3 ml, a push notification will alert app users that the offer is 'live' for that day, giving them an extra round of golf for free.

This will be available to redeem on the same day as the ticket purchased.

Simon Tompkins, director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “As an attraction that is open 364 days of the year, we know that no matter how bad the weather gets, people will always come out to play on our courses. That’s why we want to reward the hardiest of crazy golf fans for the month of October with this unique offer.

We’re all trying to make our pounds go a little further at the moment – so you’re safe in the knowledge that if it's bucketing down outside, there are deals to be had.”