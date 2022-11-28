Spot Santa in Worthing town centre ahead of Care for Veterans Christmas market

The hospital home for disabled veterans has invited people on Facebook to play Spot Santa in each of the photos in its collection promoting the event at Care for Veterans, Boundary Road, Worthing, on Saturday, December 3, from 12pm to 4pm.
Daniella Churcher, PR and marketing officer, said: "The photos are inspired by Where's Wally but with a more local and festive feel. We hope that kids have fun spotting Santa in the photos and that it builds excitement ahead of an in-person meeting on December 3."
Santa will have pride of place at the Christmas market, based in an igloo structure with Mrs Claus on hand. There is no need to book to see him.
The market will also have artisan stalls, live music, trees and wreaths for sale, festive food and drink, games and more, with all proceeds going to fund vital care services for disabled veterans' care.