Spot Santa in Worthing town centre ahead of Care for Veterans Christmas market

Fun photos of Santa spotted in various places in Worthing town centre have been released by Care for Veterans ahead of the charity's Christmas market.

The hospital home for disabled veterans has invited people on Facebook to play Spot Santa in each of the photos in its collection promoting the event at Care for Veterans, Boundary Road, Worthing, on Saturday, December 3, from 12pm to 4pm.

Daniella Churcher, PR and marketing officer, said: "The photos are inspired by Where's Wally but with a more local and festive feel. We hope that kids have fun spotting Santa in the photos and that it builds excitement ahead of an in-person meeting on December 3."

Santa will have pride of place at the Christmas market, based in an igloo structure with Mrs Claus on hand. There is no need to book to see him.

