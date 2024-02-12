Spring Live! 2024: Outdoor entertainment and family fun at the South of England Showground
Open from 9am to 5pm each day, Spring Live! offers a unique opportunity for visitors to get outside and experience live and interactive entertainment, a plethora of shopping stalls, and mouth-watering artisan treats from local and independent producers.
Younger visitors can participate in various activities, including milking Buttercup - the life-sized dairy cow in the Countryside Hub - and have the chance to meet and learn about a variety of animals, such as sheep, pigs, cattle, chickens, and reptiles. They can also participate in bushcraft, chocolate and circus skills workshops, have a go at wand making, and enjoy the thrill of the funfair and mini steam train.
The weekend event is also packed with exciting competitions and activities, including the newly added Pygmy Goat Show, the Alpaca Show, lawn mower racing, Morris dancing, a fun dog show, archery and axe throwing. For those green-fingered visitors, there’s a horticulture area featuring ‘Ask the Expert’, composting demonstrations, a Museum of Gardening and even seed planting for little ones.
Corrie Ince, Show Director at the South of England Agricultural Society, commented: "We're delighted to be putting on Spring Live! again in 2024. It really is an exciting and unforgettable event. With so much to see and do for guests of all ages, it's a fantastic opportunity to bring the whole family together, including our canine companions, spend time outdoors, and celebrate the arrival of spring."
Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.50 for adults and £11.70 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 12.04.24). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children). Dogs are welcome but will not be admitted to indoor areas.