Squire's garden centres serve up some half term fun
Create & Grow – Spooky Half Term Activities
Date: 23rd-27th October 2023; 9.30am – 1.30pm
Availability: ALL Squire’s Garden Centres participating (except Squire’s Chertsey)
Squire’s popular Create & Grow event for children is the perfect way to fill a morning over October half term with some fun creative craft activities which include painting a ceramic witch’s hat* tealight holder (priced £6.50). Once finished, it can be taken home – along with a complimentary battery-operated LED tealight – to brighten a bedroom or corner of the house during the dark, spooky evenings that lie ahead from half-term onwards. Advanced booking is required – which can be done online or in-store. The painting activity lasts approximately 20 minutes and should be booked in advance, with visitors invited to go to the information desk on arrival.
In addition, there is also a FREE Ghost Hunt with clues to find along the trail around the garden centre to complete a spooky word – with a ghost-themed sticker to receive on completion (no booking required).
A half-term visit to enjoy some ‘spooky’ fun at Squire’s can be extended with a visit to the popular Café Bars at all centres and a light bite from the ‘Little Gardener’s’ menu. There will be plenty to match the hunger of the spooky crafters, while adults may choose an autumn-themed treat and a welcome rest.
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Once again we are delighted to be able to offer families something fun to look forward to for October half-term and the autumn season. Children seem to love this week in our centres and we’re sure the tealight holder activity will capture young imaginations. I am sure there will be an amazing variety of decoration and I hope children will enjoy their creations at home during the darker evenings to come.”
Note*ceramic tealight holder designs may vary