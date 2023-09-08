Squire's garden centres serve up some half term fun

Squire’s Garden Centres is looking forward to welcoming young visitors for some half term fun with some spooky themed activities, running Monday 23rd - Friday 27th October. Children are invited to come along and paint a spooky tealight holder as well as enjoy a FREE ghost hunt (and fancy dress is welcome too!).

Create & Grow – Spooky Half Term Activities

Date: 23rd-27th October 2023; 9.30am – 1.30pm

Availability: ALL Squire’s Garden Centres participating (except Squire’s Chertsey)

‘Spooky’ half-term activities at Squire’s Garden Centres

Squire’s popular Create & Grow event for children is the perfect way to fill a morning over October half term with some fun creative craft activities which include painting a ceramic witch’s hat* tealight holder (priced £6.50). Once finished, it can be taken home – along with a complimentary battery-operated LED tealight – to brighten a bedroom or corner of the house during the dark, spooky evenings that lie ahead from half-term onwards. Advanced booking is required – which can be done online or in-store. The painting activity lasts approximately 20 minutes and should be booked in advance, with visitors invited to go to the information desk on arrival.

In addition, there is also a FREE Ghost Hunt with clues to find along the trail around the garden centre to complete a spooky word – with a ghost-themed sticker to receive on completion (no booking required).

A half-term visit to enjoy some ‘spooky’ fun at Squire’s can be extended with a visit to the popular Café Bars at all centres and a light bite from the ‘Little Gardener’s’ menu. There will be plenty to match the hunger of the spooky crafters, while adults may choose an autumn-themed treat and a welcome rest.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Once again we are delighted to be able to offer families something fun to look forward to for October half-term and the autumn season. Children seem to love this week in our centres and we’re sure the tealight holder activity will capture young imaginations. I am sure there will be an amazing variety of decoration and I hope children will enjoy their creations at home during the darker evenings to come.”